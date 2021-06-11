St. Petersburg ensures international security standards at Euro 2020 — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The preparations undertaken by St. Petersburg to get ready for Euro 2020 were carried out in compliance with all international security standards, including the sanitary one, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov told reporters on Friday when the city press center for Euro 2020.

"The city prepared for the championship in a very thorough way. We managed to get the Covid situation under necessary control, which made it possible for us to hold the European championship along with other European cities, we will host seven matches. As for the pandemic and measures, we are complying with all international standards in the number of hospital beds and other. All standards are implemented, all reserves are established, they are in good shape if they are needed. All volunteers and law enforcement officers have been vaccinated," the governor noted.

He underlined that the city "is fully ready to host Euro 2020 in all senses," both sanitary and physical security. Beglov underlined that all museums, restaurants, and theaters had been reopened for guests, "it is safe and comfortable here."

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 through July 11. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host seven matches, including a quarterfinal game on July 2.