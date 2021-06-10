Russian football team arrives in St. Petersburg for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has arrived in St. Petersburg ahead of its home matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which kicks off on June 11, the press office of the national team announced to TASS on Thursday.

Prior to the start of the much-anticipated European football championship, the Russian squad gathered this year for a training camp in Austria, then played two friendly matches against Poland (1-1) and Bulgaria (1-0) and then spent a week at the training camp in Novogorsk, outside the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by playing group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium (home on June 12), Finland (home on June 16), and Denmark (away on June 21).