Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova storms into maiden Grand Slam final at French Open

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has powered past Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek to reach the French Open final.

Pavlyuchenkova, 29, prevailed 7-5, 6-3. The Russian (seed No. 31) now awaits the winner of the second semifinal, which will be played between Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Greek Maria Sakkari (seed No. 17).

The Russian player is currently ranked 32nd in the world and has won 12 WTA titles. Pavlyuchenkova will play her first-ever Grand Slam final on June 12 after reaching the quarterfinals at all four Major tournaments and losing all six of them over the course of her career.

Zidansek, 23, is ranked 85th in the world and has 17 ITF titles. The 2021 French Open semifinal is her best Grand Slam performance to date.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay and the second Major in the tennis calendar. The tournament will run through June 13 and offers 34 million euros in prize money.