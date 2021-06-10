Crimean authorities to seek removal of peninsula’s outline from Ukrainian football uniform

YALTA, June 10. /TASS/. Crimean authorities want UEFA to tell Kiev to remove peninsula’s outline from the Ukrainian national football team’s uniform and will pursue this demand, Chairman of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov told reporters.

The Ukrainian uniform currently features slogans of Ukrainian nationalists, ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’ as well as the outline of the country, which includes the Donbass territories that Kiev does not exercise control over and Russia’s Crimea. On Thursday, UEFA instructed the Ukrainian team to take down the ‘Glory to the heroes!’ part.

"Of course, we should seek [that the peninsula’s outline be removed]," Konstantinov said. "We should, in general, learn to defend our interests more aggressively and persistently because we are tested. It is a very good move by UEFA, we support it."

According to the politician, the regional authorities intend to use all legitimate methods they have to protect their interests. "The parliament also has them," he added.