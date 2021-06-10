‘Sports must be beyond politics’: Kremlin on UEFA’s decision about Ukrainian uniforms

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Sports must be beyond politics, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday commenting on a decision of the Union of European Football Associations in regard to uniforms of the Ukrainian national team for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

Earlier in the day, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has obliged the Ukrainian national team to remove a politically-inciteful slogan from its uniforms ahead of the 2020 Euro Cup.

"This is UEFA’s prerogative. Sports must be beyond politics," Peskov told journalists in response to a question whether Kremlin was satisfied with UEFA’s decision.

The Ukrainian national team’s uniforms for the upcoming championship featured slogans chanted by Ukrainian nationalists namely: ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’ The uniforms also demonstrate a blurred image outlining Ukraine’s state borders, which include the territories in Donbass and also the territory of Russia’s Crimea.

The UEFA said in its statement on Thursday that following a thorough analysis "this specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance."

"This specific slogan on the inside of the shirt must therefore be removed for use in UEFA competition matches, in accordance with article 5 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations," according to the statement.

Reaction of RFU

The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday that it filed an official letter with the Union of European Football Associations requesting the European football body study the allegedly politically-motivated slogan on the Ukrainian national team’s uniforms ahead of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

In its letter to the UEFA, the RFU asked the organization to "focus on the use of political slogans displayed on the uniforms of the Ukrainian national team. The slogans displayed contradict the basic principles of UEFA’s regulations regarding the prohibition of all political manifestations".

On Tuesday, the world governing football body, FIFA, announced to TASS that it was up to the Union of European Football Associations to decide on national teams’ design of uniforms for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by playing group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium (home on June 12), Finland (home on June 16) and Denmark (away on June 21).

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.