UEFA obliges Ukraine to remove politically-inciteful slogan from its football uniforms

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has obliged the Ukrainian national team to remove a politically-inciteful slogan from its uniforms ahead of the 2020 Euro Cup, the UEFA press office announced to TASS on Thursday.

The Ukrainian national team’s uniforms for the upcoming championship feature slogans chanted by Ukrainian nationalists namely: ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’ The uniforms also demonstrate a blurred image outlining Ukraine’s state borders, which include the territories in Donbass and also the territory of Russia’s Crimea.

The UEFA said in its statement that following a thorough analysis "this specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance".

"This specific slogan on the inside of the shirt must therefore be removed for use in UEFA competition matches, in accordance with article 5 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations," according to the statement.