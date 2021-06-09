Spectators’ number at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in St. Petersburg to remain unchanged

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 9. /TASS/. The number of spectators allowed at matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia’s St. Petersburg will not exceed the 50-percent mark of the stadium’s total capacity, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

Alexei Sorokin, head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, stated earlier that Russia was looking for the 75-percent stadium’s capacity attendance at matches of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg this summer.

"A complicated situation regarding COVID-19 still remains," Matytsin told journalists. "We are very glad to welcome 50-percent of football fans at the stadium. We aimed for the figure of 75-percent attendance, but we deeply regret to say now that this is not the case. But you all know well that we organized Fan-Zones."

"We did a lot to organize the Euro Cup," the Russian sports minister continued. "We all know well that St. Petersburg had to endure the organization of three additional matches. There are still operational moments remaining, but the team of Alexei Sorokin will settle all of them."

The newly built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for the Zenit St. Petersburg football club.