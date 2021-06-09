Russian tennis player Sizikova set to file defamation lawsuit in France

PARIS, June 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, who was detained for 24 hours last week in Paris over her suspected involvement in a match-fixing scheme, plans to file a complaint for defamation against the Prosecutor’s Office in Nanterre, outside Paris, Sizikova’s lawyer Frederic Belot told TASS on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Russian tennis player was detained on the night of June 3 and placed into custody. Le Parisien, a well-known French daily, reported at that time that before she had been apprehended, police officers searched the hotel, where she was staying during the Grand Slam tournament in France. The 2021 French Open tennis tournament is underway in Paris, having kicked off on May 30 and set to end on June 13.

"Yana [Sizikova] decided to file a complaint with the Nanterre prosecutor in the coming days for the dissemination of defamatory information and libelous accusations against her," the lawyer said adding that his client was still pondering whether to stay in France or return to Russia before the 2021 French Open tennis tournament was completed.

Case against Russian tennis player

Sizikova was released from custody 24 hours after her detention. The French authorities decided against initiating legal proceedings against her and returned her passport to her allowing Sizikova to leave the country.

On June 4, Belot told TASS that Sizikova was charged in France with a count of sports bribery and was also suspected of being a part of an organized group’s fraud scheme. The lawyer also stated that his client was absolutely innocent and she was bewildered over the charges against her.

Various French media outlets reported earlier that Sizikova was detained over her 1st Round match of the 2020 French Open in women’s doubles. The Russian played at that time in pair with Madison Brengle of the United States and their duo lost the opening match in straight sets 6-7; 4-6 to the pair of Romanian players of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

This year at the French Open, Sizikova played only one match in the women’s doubles. On June 3, Sizikova and her compatriot Yekaterina Alexandrova lost to the Australian duo of Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomjanovic in straight sets 1-6; 1-6.

Russia’s Sizikova is the winner of one WTA (Women Tennis Association) tournament in the women’s doubles and the winner of 43 ITF (the International Tennis Federation) tournaments. She is rated as World No. 765 in the WTA Rankings.