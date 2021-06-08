Russia’s Vesnina, Karatsev reach French Open final in mixed doubles debut

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev have powered past the Dutch team of Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof in the semifinals of the mixed doubles tournament at this year’s edition of the French Open.

The Russian team scored the victory 6-4, 6-1. The Dutch pairing was seeded third at the tournament. Vesnina and Karatsev will not square off with American Desirae Krawczyk and British Joe Salisbury for the title.

Karatsev, 27, is ranked 26th in the world and has won one ATP title. He played his first ever Grand Slam main draw at this year’s Australian Open and sensationally reached the semifinals. He lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber in their second-round match in singles.

Vesnina, 34, is currently ranked 1096th in the world as she is currently making her comeback to the tour after her maternity leave. She was also competing in the singles tournament thanks to her protected ranking and reached the third round where she lost to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. The Russian has won an Olympic gold medal together with Ekaterina Makarova in 2016, has won three Grand Slam tournaments in doubles and one in mixed doubles and has reached seven more finals in doubles and three more mixed doubles finals at Major tournaments. She has also won the WTA Finals in doubles and 22 WTA titles, including three in singles. Vesnina is former world No. 1 in doubles and a two-time Fed Cup winner as part of the Russian team.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay and second Major in the tennis calendar. The tournament will run through June 13 and offers 34 million euros in prize money.