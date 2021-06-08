Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova battles through to her first Grand Slam SFs at French Open

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in a three-set thriller to progress to the semifinals of this year’s French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar.

The Russian, 29, dug deep to get the grueling win 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 9-7 in two hours and 34 minutes and will now face Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek for the spot in the coveted Grand Slam final.

Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina are doubles partners at this year’s edition and are still in contention for the title after reaching the quarterfinals.

Pavlyuchenkova is ranked 32nd in the world and has won 12 WTA titles. Pavlyuchenkova has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal after falling at the quarterfinal stage six times.

Rybakina, 21, is ranked 22nd and has two WTA titles. It was Rybakina’s first French Open.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay. The tournament will run through June 13 and offers 34 million euros in prize money.