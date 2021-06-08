Moscow city hall confirms October 7-25 as dates for 2021 Kremlin Cup tennis tournament

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The authorities of Moscow confirmed the dates of October 7-25, 2021, for setting up the 2021 VTP Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in the Russian capital, the press office of Moscow city hall announced on Tuesday.

"The government of Moscow will render the necessary assistance to the Russian Tennis Federation [RTF] in organizing the VTB Kremlin Cup international tennis tournament," the statement from the press office reads.

"A relevant decree has been signed by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin," the statement continued. "Following a one-year disruption, caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Moscow is ready again to host Russia’s main tennis tournament, which is the VTB Kremlin Cup on October 7-25, 2021."

The upcoming tennis event in the Russian capital is expected to bring together up to 1,000 people, including players, coaching staff members, organizers, and guests.

The 2020 Kremlin Cup in Moscow was canceled last year as a preventive measure against the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The move to cancel the tournament in Moscow last year was backed by the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The Kremlin Cup in Moscow was held for the first time back in 1990 and was organized for men’s competitions only. Women’s competitions as part of the Kremlin Cup tournament were introduced in 1996.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev won the 2019 Kremlin Cup in Moscow in the men’s singles competitions, while Belgium’s Belinda Bencic clinched her win in the women’s singles that year.