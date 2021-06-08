Russian tennis chief unveils national women’s squad for Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Shamil Tarpishchev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), on Tuesday, revealed to TASS the preliminary roster of the national team for the women’s tennis competitions heading to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

"The roster will be based on the results of the ratings, which will be published this coming Monday following the [2021] French Open tennis tournament," Tarpishchev told TASS. "However, it’s already clear that the team will be represented by [Veronika] Kudermetova, [Anastasia] Pavlyuchenkova, [Yekaterina] Alexandrova, and, most likely, by [Daria] Kasatkina."

The 2021 French Open tennis tournament runs in Paris between May 30 and June 13, and this year 17 million euro ($20.8 million) in prize money is up for grabs.

"[Yelena] Vesnina is sure to play in women’s duo competitions, but we will decide later on the pair for her, and it may be either [Vera] Zvonareva] or Kudermetova," the RTF president stated.

Two months ago, Tarpishchev announced to TASS that the national men’s tennis team at the Olympics in Tokyo would be represented by tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, and Aslan Karatsev.

A total of 64 players, each in the men's and women’s competitions, will be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games in Japan this summer. Fifty-six tennis players will be selected based on the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (the Women Tennis Association) ranking lists, while the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will issue eight more invitations for players in the each category.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the COVID-19 spread.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 762,400. A total of over 13,570 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 706,640 have recovered from the illness.