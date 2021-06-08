COVID-19 tests of entire Russian team return negative results ahead of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. COVID-19 tests of the entire Russian national football team, the coaching staff, and the team’s assistants, collected on Monday ahead of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, returned negative results, the press office of the national squad announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Following the UEFA [the Union of European Football Associations] procedure of testing the national team during its third training camp this season, all collected PCR [polymerase chain reaction] samples on Monday morning returned negative results today," the statement reads.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by playing group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium (home on June 12), Finland (home on June 16), and Denmark (away on June 21).

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11, and July 11, 2021, and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games, citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.