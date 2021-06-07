RUSADA receives plan from WADA to reinstate status revoked after CAS decision

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has received the plan of reinstating its status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). RUSADA lost this status in December 2020 after the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), RUSADA acting Director General Mikhail Bukhanov told TASS, adding that this plan should be implemented before December 16, 2022.

On December 17, CAS partially backed the WADA lawsuit against RUSADA, stripping its compliance status off.

"RUSADA received the reinstatement plan, which was drafted and approved by WADA. The plan’s goal is to carefully monitor RUSADA in the two-year period to confirm with maximum certainty that RUSADA is following the conditions of reinstatement in accordance with the CAS ruling and international standards," he said.