UEFA won’t change Euro 2020 draw if Ukraine has to play in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. UEFA is not intending to change the Euro 2020 play-off draw in case the Ukrainian national team progresses to the quarterfinal match, which is scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, the UEFA press service told TASS.

"This is, of course, a hypothetical situation, however, no changes are planned regarding the match calendar," the organization noted.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held between June 11 and July 11 in 11 cities across the continent. Ukraine was drawn into Group C with the Netherlands, North Macedonia, and Austria. The Ukrainian team can possibly play in St. Petersburg in a quarterfinal match if they reach this stage and satisfy several other criteria.

Earlier, UEFA approved the uniform for the Ukrainian national team to compete in the upcoming European Football Championship, which will feature slogans of Ukrainian nationalists, ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’. The kit also demonstrates an outline of Ukraine, which includes the uncontrolled territories in Donbass and Russia’s Crimea.

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 through July 11. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host seven matches, including a quarterfinal game on July 2.