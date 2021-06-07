Russia, Qatar working closely in preparations for 2022 FIFA World Cup — official

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Organization committees of Russia and Qatar are working closely together in preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saud Bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are working very closely with the 2018 Russian committee to deliver our World Cup 2022. There is a huge relation between our committees," he said.

The undersecretary underlined that representatives of the Qatari organizational committee had arrived in St. Petersburg to attend the SPIEF to keep boosting Russian-Qatari relations to make it possible to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup at a decent level.

According to him, the preparations for the world cup are in the final stages from the infrastructure point of view, with many facilities constructed to be used by Qatar after the event as well, subway in particular.