Russia’s Daniil Medvedev makes it to French Open quarterfinals

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has beaten Chile’s Cristian Garin in their fourth-round match of the French Open.

The Russian, 25, scored a fairly straightforward victory 6-2, 6-1, 7-5. Medvedev who is seeded as No. 2 at the tournament will face off with Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (seeded No. 5) in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev is world No. 2 and has won 10 ATP tournaments. The Russian reached two Grand Slam finals at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. This year’s edition of the French Open marks the first time Medvedev won a match at the tournament as he failed to clear the first-round hurdle at all four previous attempts.

The French Open, also called Roland-Garros, is a major tennis tournament held over two weeks at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France, beginning in late May each year. It is currently the only Grand Slam tournament held on clay. The 2021 French Open tennis tournament runs between May 30 and June 13. Initially it was scheduled for May 23 through June 6 but was postponed to allow the presence of 35% of the usual crowd. The number of spectators may be increased later. The 2021 French Open offers 34 million euros in prize money.