Russia edges Bulgaria 1-0 in pre-Euro football friendly

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team beat Bulgaria 1-1 in the last friendly game that took place in Moscow’s VTB-Arena in the run-up to the UEFA Euro tournament.

Alexander Sobolev scored the only one goal from a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov changed the national team’s final roster compared to the match against Poland (1-1) played in Poland’s Wroclaw on June 1. Yuri Zhirkov, Dmitry Barinov and Alexei Ionov replaced Fydor Kudryashov, Daler Kuzyayev and Alexey Miranchuk from the first minutes of the match.

Russia’s friendly matches against Poland in Wroclaw on June 1 and Bulgaria on June 5 in Moscow are viewed as part of the team’s preparations for the UEFA Euro Cup, which kicks off in mid-June.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.