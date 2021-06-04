Putin wishes success to Qatar in organization of 2022 FIFA World Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished success to Qatar in the country’s organization of the global football championship next year, the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Starting next week, the northern capital of Russia [St. Petersburg] will begin hosting matches of the upcoming European football championship," Putin said speaking at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In this regard, I would like to extend my best wishes to our big friend - the Emir of Qatar," Putin said. "I am sure that Qatar will enjoy great success in the organization of the global football championship next year."

The Russian president noted that Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani celebrated his birthday on June 3 and said: "We congratulate You, Your Highness."

About SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is running from June 2 to June 5. This year, the forum’s slogan is "Together Again - The Economy of a New Reality". Within the SPIEF format, other forums such as Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Healthy Society, Drug Security and the SPIEF Junior special youth workshop will be held.

SPIEF-21 is being held in the offline format with the observance of all the epidemiological safety measures. TASS is an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.