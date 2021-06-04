Russian tennis player Sizikova detained in Paris over suspected fixed match at French Open

PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been detained in Paris over her suspected involvement in a fixed match at the 2021 French Open tennis tournament, French daily Le Parisien reported on Friday.

According to the daily, the 26-year-old player was detained on Thursday night and placed in custody. Before she was apprehended, police officers searched the hotel where she was staying during the legendary Grand Slam tournament in France.

The 2021 French Open tennis tournament runs in Paris between May 30 and June 13.

Sizikova and her teammate Yekaterina Alexandrova played their match on June 3 in women’s doubles at the French Open. The Russian duo lost to the Australian pair of Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomjanovic in straight sets 1-6; 1-6.

Russia’s Sizikova is the winner of one WTA (Women Tennis Association) tournament in women’s doubles and the winner of 43 ITF (the International Tennis Federation) tournaments. She is rated as World No. 765 in the WTA Rankings.