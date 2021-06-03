Former UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov may join Russia’s Legion-Dynamo football club

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last October, may sign a contract with Legion-Dynamo football club in Dagestan’s Makhachkala, Shamil Lakhiyalov, the president of the club, told TASS on Thursday.

Legion-Dynamo Makhachkala is a football club in Russia founded in 2015. Starting with the 2016/2017 season the football club from Dagestan was licensed to play in the country’s third-tier league, which is the Professional Football League. This season the club is ranked 4th in Group 1 after 30 matches.

"The contract is ready and it needs only to be signed," Lakhiyalov stated. "Khabib is allowed to adjust the provisions and the dates of the contract by himself and I believe we will manage to come to terms with him on this issue."

"Judging by video clips that I have seen recently, he [Nurmagomedov] is in a perfect shape, he has a strong desire and a strong will," the club’s president continued. "Therefore, I believe that he has the potential to fulfill himself playing professional football with us."

"He is unlikely to do it [join the football club] this season, but it is highly likely beginning with the next season," Lakhiyalov added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov repeatedly stated on previous occasions that he wanted to test himself by playing professional football after retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

On October 24, 2020, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row. The Russian fighter booked the victory over his US opponent with a choke in Round 2.

Shortly after the victorious bout in Abu Dhabi over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wanted to spend more time with his family and because of a promise he gave to his mother after the death of his coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against Conor McGregor, the renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer.

In early September 2019, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

On December 1, 2020, Nurmagomedov stated that the inclusion of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting on the program of the Olympic Games would be one of his top priorities in the next couple of years.

The Russian fighter said at that time he planned to meet with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to discuss the possibility of including MMA Fighting on the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.