Kremlin: President Putin was not invited for 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship playoffs

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive an invitation from the authorities of Latvia to attend the playoffs stage of the 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Asked at a news briefing today whether Russian President Putin was invited by the Latvian state authorities to watch playoff matches at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship, which is currently underway in Riga, Peskov replied "No."

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this period. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were also deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also prohibited from being played at international sports tournaments over the course of the next two years, even at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship matches are played at two venues in Riga.

The main venue is the Arena Riga and it hosts Group B matches, two quarter-final games, the semi-final round and the medal round. The second venue is the Olympic Sports Centre, which has been converted into a 6,000-capacity ice rink and hosts Group A matches and two quarter-final games. All 16 participating teams are housed in one hotel and the tournament is organized in the so-called bubble mode as a measure to counter the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Russian national squad has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams of Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain. Group B contains Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

The Russian national ice hockey team finished the group stage in 1st place and is set to play tonight against the national team of Canada in the quarterfinals of the championship.

Russia’s ice hockey team is participating in Riga in uniforms with the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), a flame and the Olympic rings.