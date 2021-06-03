Russian diplomat vows to keep on fighting against politicizing process of Olympics

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow will continue maintaining its solid stance against the process of politicizing the Olympic Games and other international sports tournaments, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said speaking on Thursday at the 2021 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"You all know well our position in the context of our state symbolic ban at the Olympic Games," Zakharova said. "We are not simply objecting to it, but we have been protesting and will continue protesting against the process of politicizing the Olympic Games as well as other international sports tournaments".

"We understand that it is an unfair competition. We understand that it is a part of the strategy to contain our country, considering our sports achievements," the Russian diplomat continued. "However, our national [Olympic] team and our athletes are in high spirits and not a single intrigue stands as an obstacle in their set course".

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is running from June 2 to June 5.

SPIEF-21 is being held in the offline format with the observance of all the epidemiological safety measures.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020, WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also prohibited from being played at international sports tournaments over the course of the next two years, even at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.