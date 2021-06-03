‘Whole country will be rooting for our footballers’ at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, assures Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday he hoped that the Russian national football team would be triumphant at the upcoming 2020 UEFA Euro Cup just like national figure skaters were successful at their recent international tournaments.

"The whole country and, certainly our President, will be actively watching our team’s matches [at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup], there’s no doubt about that," Peskov said adding that he wished the Russian footballers great success at the much-anticipated European tournament.

"First of all, we will be rooting for our ice hockey players [at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship] and then for our footballers," Peskov affirmed. "Let’s hope that they all will be as successful as our figure skaters."

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

Before the start of the UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national football squad is set to play a friendly match in Moscow on June 5 against the national team of Bulgaria. Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by entering group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.