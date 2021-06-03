Russia’s MMA fighter Magomed Ankalaev to hold UFC fight in August

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s MMA light heavyweight fighter Magomed Ankalaev will hold his next UFC bout in August, his manager Rizvan Magomedov told TASS on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Russian fighter last fought in late February defeating his opponent Nikita Krylov of Ukraine upon a unanimous decision of referees.

"Ankalaev is scheduled to hold his next bout in August against one of the top fighters," Magomedov told TASS without specifying the exact date of the fight or the possible opponent’s name.

Ankalaev is currently 7th in the UFC Rankings in the light heavyweight division. The Russian fighter boasts a record of 15 wins (nine by KO/TKO and six by decision) and one defeat (by submission).

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.