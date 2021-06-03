Moscow unveils official poster of 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The official poster for the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia, which is scheduled to run in Russia between August 19 and 29, has been unveiled in Moscow, the press office of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on Thursday.

"FIFA and the Local Organizing Committee have unveiled a striking official poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021, which will be held in Moscow from 19 to 29 August," a statement from the FIFA press service reads.

"The inspired design powerfully evokes Russian culture and iconic landmarks, the tournament’s setting and the magic of beach soccer with its vibrant colors, as fans count down the days until the action begins," the statement continued.

Describing the poster in general, FIFA stated that "In the poster, an athletic beach soccer player jumps in the air to compete for the ball with a firebird, a mythical creature in Russian folklore that symbolizes the quest for glory and embodies fire, light and the sun. In a vivid depiction of the powerful emotions aroused by the game, the ball is represented by a golden apple which, according to Russian legend, stands for strength and youth."

"The poster also features the instantly recognizable domes of Saint Basil’s Cathedral, the stunning Moscow skyline and the majestic Luzhniki Stadium," according to the statement. "The overall style and colors are influenced by Russian motifs and architecture, with a contemporary twist that expresses the warmth, energy and fun that will be on offer."

About 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The decision to award the Russian capital of Moscow the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

After the Russian capital was selected to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the official website of the Moscow municipal authorities launched a public opinion poll to choose among four proposed venues, including Red Square, where the matches of the global championship would be played.

According to today’s statement from FIFA: "Russia 2021 will be the 11th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will be held in its entirety at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex from 19 to 29 August. Fans will be able to apply for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis following the Official Draw on 8 July."

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995, and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 in Luque, Paraguay near the capital, Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging out Japan (5-4) in the match for third place. The Portuguese squad won the championship in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.