Spartak FC owner Fedun hopes to see national team in quarterfinals of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian national football team is capable of reaching the quarterfinals stage of the upcoming 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, Leonid Fedun, the owner of Spartak Moscow FC, told TASS on Thursday.

On June 2, the coaching staff of the Russian national football team, led by Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, announced the squad’s final roster for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

"Considering the roster of our national team we can expect to see them playing in the quarterfinals," Fedun told TASS speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Before the start of the UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national football squad is set to play a friendly match in Moscow on June 5 against the national team of Bulgaria.

Russia is set to embark on its journey for the UEFA Euro Cup by entering group stage matches against the national teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) organized by the Roscongress Foundation is running from June 2 to June 5. This year, the forum’s slogan is: "Together Again - Economy of New Reality." Within the SPIEF format, other forums will be held such as ones dubbed Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Healthy Society, Drug Security and the SPIEF Junior special youth workshop.

SPIEF-21 is being held in the offline format with the observance of all the epidemiological safety measures. TASS is an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.