European Shooting Championship: Russia wins bronze in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s duo of Nadezhda Koloda and Leonid Yekimov won bronze on Wednesday in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the 2021 European Shooting Championships, which kicked off in Croatia on May 22.

The gold and silver medals of this year’s European championship in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol mixed team competition went to shooting pairs representing Ukraine.

The Russian national team currently tops the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Shooting Championship with 16 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals. Italy is in 2nd place with 14 gold, six silver and five bronze medals, while the team from Hungary closes out the top three taking home three gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

The 2021 European Championship is organized by Croatia in the city of Osijek between May 22 and June 6 bringing together up to 1,480 athletes from 52 countries.