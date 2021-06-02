FIDE president hopes to use achievements at post to build support for his re-election bid

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. President of FIDE Arkady Dvorkovich is looking forward to support for his candidacy to be re-elected as the head of the world-renowned chess federation if his team continues performing well.

"The FIDE president will be elected next year," Dvorkovich told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "I believe that if we continue demonstrating good results from the standpoint of chess development and large official tournaments, then our team can expect further support," he predicted.

Dvorkovich was elected as FIDE’s president in October 2018.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held this year from June 2 to 5.