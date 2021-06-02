Gearing up for Olympics, entire Russian wrestling team gets anti-coronavirus jabs

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The entire Russian national wrestling team has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili said on Wednesday.

"The athletes are currently at their training camp," the RWF press office quoted Mamiashvili as saying. "All of them have been vaccinated, except for those, who have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to put off the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo this summer announced their decision on March 20 that the tournament’s competitions would be held with no foreign spectators in attendance. According to the organizers, this ruling was made within the framework of preventive measures in the country against the global spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 749,130. A total of over 13,140 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while more than 685,360 recovered from the illness.