Russia draws 1:1 with Poland in pre-Euro football friendly

WROCLAW /Poland/, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team drawed 1:1 with Poland in a friendly game that took place in Poland’s Wroclaw in the run-up to the UEFA Euro tournament.

Poland’s Jakub Swierczok fired the opener on the fourth minute, Vyacheslav Karavayev of Russia evened the score 21 minutes into the game.

Russia’s friendly matches against Poland in Wroclaw on June 1 and Bulgaria on June 5 in Moscow are viewed as part of the team’s preparations for the UEFA Euro Cup, which kicks off in mid-June.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and the list of the hosting cities of the championship includes London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.