RIGA, June 1. /TASS/. Russia proceeded into the quarterfinal of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga on Tuesday, and will face Canada in the battle for the tournament’s semifinal on June 3.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia defeated Belarus 6:0.

During the group stage, Russia garnered 17 points in seven games and is holding the top spot in Group A. Canada proceeded into the quarterfinal from the fourth place in Group B.