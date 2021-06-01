Russia’s Alexandrova beats Venus Williams to progress to 2nd round of French Open

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova has defeated American Venus Williams in their first-round match at this year’s edition of the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season.

The Russian, 26, ran away with the victory 6-3, 6-1. Alexandrova, seed No. 32, will now face off with Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Alexandrova has won two WTA titles, while her best Grand Slam result is the third round of the Australian Open (2020, 2021) and the French Open (2019, 2020).

Williams has won five Wimbledon titles and two US Opens, while her best French Open result is the 2002 final when she lost to her younger sister, Serena. Venus, 40, is currently ranked 104th in the world.

Williams holds the Open Era record in the number of Grand Slam tournaments she competed in. She first entered a Grand Slam main draw back in 1997, while this year’s French Open is her 89th Major tournament.

The French Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the only one played on clay. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held between May 23 and June 6 but it was then postponed by one week, allowing up to 35% of total spectator capacity. This number can be later rise even higher. The 2021 French Open offers 17 million euros in prize money.