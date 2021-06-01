Spectators’ attendance at 2021 Hockey World Championship to boost Russian team

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The recently permitted audience attendance quota at matches of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga will give an extra boost to the Russian national team’s confidence, RHF (the Russian Hockey Federation) First Vice President Roman Rotenberg told TASS on Tuesday.

Authorities in Latvia earlier allowed a limited number of ice hockey fans to attend matches of the world championship starting from June 1.

"The permitted audience attendance will certainly give an additional impetus to our team," Rotenberg said. "The emotional background for us is one of the most important components during matches."

"We are very glad that spectators are allowed to be in the stands for the remainder of the championship’s games," Rotenberg added.

The 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship’s matches are played at two venues in Riga.

The Russian national squad has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams of Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus, and Great Britain. Group B contains Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy, and Kazakhstan.

Russia is currently 2nd in Group A with 14 points and is set to play its closing group stage match against Belarus on Tuesday night. Group B is currently led by Finland with 17 points after seven matches.