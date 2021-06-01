Denmark bars Russian football fans from UEFA Euro Cup match in Copenhagen

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The authorities of Denmark have barred Russian football fans from attending the group stage match of the UEFA Euro Cup in Copenhagen on June 21, Russian sports daily Sport-Express reported on Tuesday.

Alexander Alayev, the secretary-general of the Russian Football Union (RFU), has already sent an official letter to UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Executive Director Martin Kallen expressing concerns in regard to the Danish authorities’ decision.

Alayev stated in his letter that the Russian Football Union "is extremely concerned about the situation around the impossibility of the entry of the fans of the Russian national team to the game of the group stage of the final stage of UEFA UERO 2020 in Denmark (21.06.2021), who have purchased tickets for the match."

"Based on the above, we ask you to promptly study the possibility of admitting fans to the match and propose a mechanism of resolving this situation," Russia’s high-ranking football official added.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

Russia is set to embark on its journey at the UEFA Euro Cup with the group stage matches against the national teams from Belgium, Finland and Denmark.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.