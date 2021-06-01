Russian Olympic Committee to announce on July 1 national team’s roster for Tokyo Games

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will announce on July 1 the final roster of the national team for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told journalists on Tuesday.

"The ROC Executive Board is set to confirm on July 1 the final roster of the national Olympic team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Pozdnyakov said.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.