RIGA, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team has secured a playoff spot at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship taking place in the Latvian capital of Riga.

A group stage match between Russia and Sweden ended in a 2-2 draw in the regulation time.

The Russian team will score at least 13 points after six group stage encounters, making it into the top four in Group A.