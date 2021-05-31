Russian sports chief discusses organization of 2021 World Bandy Championship

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin held an official meeting today with Boris Skrynnik, the president of the Federation of International Bandy (FIB), discussing the organization of upcoming tournaments in the country, including the World Bandy Championship in Russia’s Irkutsk this fall, the FIB press service announced on Monday.

The 2021 World Bandy Championship will be hosted by the Russian Siberian city of Shelekhov, in the Irkutsk Region, between October 11 and 17, 2021.

Sports Minister Matytsin and FIB President Skrynnik discussed national youth bandy sports' development, future organization of international bandy tournaments in Russia, as well as the 2022 World Bandy Championship in Russia’s Syktykvar.

The 40th edition of the Bandy World Championship was initially scheduled to be played in the Siberian city of Irkutsk between March 28 and April 5, 2020, however the organizers announced later that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the tournament was suspended indefinitely.

Bandy was officially recognized as a winter sport competition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2001. However, bandy featured as a demonstration sport at the 6th Winter Olympic Games in Norway’s Oslo in 1952 and FIB was officially registered in 1955 by four founding countries, namely Norway, Finland, Sweden and the Soviet Union.