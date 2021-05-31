Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi retains 4th place in new FIDE Top-10 Ratings

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi has maintained his 4th place in in the new Ratings List of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), published by the press service of the world’s governing chess body on Monday.

According to the FIDE official website, Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi currently boasts 2,792 points.

FIDE’s Top-10 Ranking in men’s chess competitions is led by Magnus Carlsen with 2,847 points. Fabiano Caruana of the United States is in 2nd place with 2,820 points and China’s Liren Ding is 3rd packing 2,799 points.

The rest of the Top-10 following the above-announced podium includes: Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia (4th; 2,792); Armenia’s Levon Aronian (5th; 2,781 points); Anish Giri from the Netherlands (6th; 2,780 points); Russia’s Alexander Grischuk (7th; 2,776 points); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (8th; 2,770 points); Wesley So of the United States (9th; 2,770 points); and Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov (10th; 2,765 points).

Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi won last month the earlier suspended 2020 FIDE Chess Candidates Tournament with a round to spare.

The 2020 Chess Candidates Tournament, which was disrupted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed this year, was organized to decide who of the world’s top eight grandmasters would win the right to face reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

Nepomniachtchi is now set to battle for the world’s chess crown against Carlsen in Dubai between November 24 and December 16. The tournament in Dubai will be held within the frames of the Expo 2021 Dubai and offers two million euros ($2.4 million) in prize money.