Poland decides against Lewandowski on starting line-up for friendly against Russia

WROCLAW /Poland/, May 31, /TASS/. Poland’s renowned forward Robert Lewandowski, who also plays for Bayern Munich football club, is unlikely to be on the starting line-up for his national team during a friendly match against Russia on June 1, Polish Football Team Head Coach Paulo Sousa said on Monday.

Sousa told journalists earlier in the day that considering Lewandowski’s recently sustained injury, which turned out to be a light one, the striker would not be included in the starting line-up for the friendly match against Russia.

Playing for Bayern Munich FC last season, Lewandowski, the 32-year-old Polish forward, scored 41 goals in his 29 match appearances for the German club.

The national football teams of Poland and Russia are set to meet on Tuesday night in a friendly match at a stadium in Poland’s Wroclaw.

The Russian national football squad is currently at a training camp in Austria getting ready for friendly matches against the national teams of Poland on June 1 (in Wroclaw) and Bulgaria on June 5 (in Moscow), which will be played as part of their preparations for the UEFA Euro Cup.

The Russian team’s press office reported earlier in the day that the entire squad was given the green light to play a friendly match against, since the COVID-19 tests of footballers, the coaching staff and the team’s assistants returned negative results.

The press service of the Russian national football ream also reported that "doping control officers visited the national team this morning as part of their out-of-competition inspections. Doping samples of 10 players were collected and everything went in line with the procedural regulations."

Russia’s friendly matches against Poland in Wroclaw on June 1 and Bulgaria on June 5 in Moscow are viewed as part of the team’s preparations for the UEFA Euro Cup, which kicks off in mid-June.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and the list of the hosting cities of the championship includes London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.