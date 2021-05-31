Russia’s Daniil Medvedev clears French Open 1st round hurdle for the first time

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has beaten Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in their first-round match at the French Open.

The Russian, 25, scored a fairly straightforward victory 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 facing little resistance. Medvedev who is seeded as No. 2 at the tournament will next face off with either American Tommy Paul or Australia’s Christopher O'Connell.

Medvedev is world No. 2 and has won 10 ATP tournaments. The Russian reached two Grand Slam finals at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. This year’s edition of the French Open marks the first time Medvedev won a match at the tournament as he failed to clear the first-round hurdle at all four previous attempts.

Bublik, 23, is ranked 37th and has reached the third round of the US Open as his best Grand Slam result.

The French Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the only one played on clay. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held between May 23 and June 6 but it was then postponed by one week, allowing up to 35% of total spectator capacity. This number can be later rise even higher. The 2021 French Open offers 17 million euros in prize money.