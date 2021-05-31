Russia wins gold of European Shooting Championship in women’s 50m air rifle team event

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia won gold on Monday in women’s 50-meter air rifle team three-position event at the 2021 European Shooting Championships, which kicked off in Croatia on May 22.

The Russian team’s gold-medal shooters in the 50-meter air rifle team three positions competition are Yulia Zykova, Yulia Karimova, and Polina Khorosheva.

The silver went to the national team of Norway, and the bronze was packed by the trio of shooters from Austria.

The Russian national team is currently 2nd in the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Shooting Championship with 12 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze medals. Italy is in top place with 14 gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, while the team from Hungary closes out the top three taking home three gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

The 2021 European Championship is organized by Croatia in the city of Osijek between May 22 and June 5, bringing together up to 1,480 athletes from 52 countries.