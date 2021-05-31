Russian national football team cleared for friendly with Poland after COVID-19 testing

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has been given the green light to play a friendly match against Poland on June 1, since the COVID-19 tests of footballers, the coaching staff and the team’s assistants returned negative results, the press service of the national team said in a statement on Monday.

"The PCR [polymerase chain reaction] samples of the players and the coaching staff of the national team were collected on May 30 at the UEFA accredited laboratory," the statement reads. "According to today’s information, all tests returned negative results."

"The entire team is set to take off for Poland later this afternoon," the statement continued.

"In addition, doping control officers visited the national team this morning as part of their out-of-competition inspections," according to the team’s press office. "Doping samples of 10 players were collected and everything went in line with the procedural regulations."

The Russian national football squad is currently at a training camp in Austria getting ready for friendly matches against the national teams of Poland on June 1 (in Wroclaw) and Bulgaria on June 5 (in Moscow), which will be played as part of their preparations for the UEFA Euro Cup.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced it was postponing the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the hosting cities of the championship, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.