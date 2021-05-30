Russia’s Safiullin through to 2nd round of French Open

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Roman Safiullin has defeated Spain’s Carlos Taberner in the first round match of the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament played on clay courts in Paris, offering 17 million euro in prize money this year.

Safiullin, 23, prevailed 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-0, 6-2. He is to face Germany’s Alexander Zverev, seed No. 6.

Safiullin is 181st in the ATP ranking and has not won any ATP titles. His best Grand Slam result was the second round of the 2021 Australia Open.

The French Open, also called Roland-Garros, is a major tennis tournament held over two weeks at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France, beginning in late May each year. It is currently the only Grand Slam tournament held on clay. The 2021 French Open tennis tournament runs between May 30 and June 13. Initially it was scheduled for May 23 through June 6 but was postponed to allow the presence of 35% of the usual crowd. The number of spectators may be increased later.