Russia’s Khachanov through to 2nd round of Roland Garros

TASS, May 30. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has defeated Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in the first round match of the French Open, a prestigious Grand Slam tournament played on clay courts in Paris, offering 17 million euro in prize money this year.

Khachanov, 25, prevailed 6-1, 6-2, 6-3. The Russian, seed No. 23, will next face Kei Nishikori of Japan and Alessandro Giannessi of Italy.

Khachanov is ranked 25th in the world and has won four ATP titles. His best Grand Slam result was the 2019 French Open quarterfinals.

The French Open, also called Roland Garros, is a major tennis tournament held over two weeks at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France, beginning in late May each year. It is currently the only Grand Slam tournament held on clay. The 2021 French Open tennis tournament runs between May 30 and June 13. Initially it was scheduled for May 23 through June 6 but was postponed to allow the presence of 35% of the usual crowd. The number of spectators may be increased later.