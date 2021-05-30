French Open 2021 kicks off in Paris on Sunday

TASS, May 30. French Open 2021, the year’s second grand slam tournament, kicks off at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Sunday. All the matches of the Roland Garros 2021 will be played on the clay court.

This year, big names in men’s and women’s singles include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Ash Barty, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Plsikova.

Russian tennis fans anchor their hopes on the men's part of the tournament, where Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov will play. All of them will later represent Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.

There is no reason to hope for success in the women's part of the tournament. Nevertheless, it is after the performance in Paris that the line-up of the Russian women's team for the Tokyo Olympics will be determined.

"This is a key tournament. In fact, seven people are claiming to be included in the team," Shamil Tarpishchev, President of the Russian Tennis Federation, told TASS in early May.

The main suspense of the men's tournament is whether Rafael Nadal, who turns 35 on June 3, will manage to become the best in Paris for the 14th time. Nadal set the record four years ago, winning the 10th title. In total, during his career, Nadal lost only two matches in Paris: in 2009 he lost in the fourth round to the Swede Robin Soderling, and in 2015 - in the quarterfinals to Serb Novak Djokovic. American Chris Evert has the most victories in women’s part of the tournament (7). Among the Russians, the tournament was won by Evgeny Kafelnikov (1996), Anastasia Myskina (2004), Svetlana Kuznetsova (2009) and Maria Sharapova (2012, 2014).

The Roland Garros tournament first took place in 1891. Since 1928, it has been held at a stadium named after the French pilot Roland Garros, who died in battle a month before the end of the First World War and a day before his 30th birthday.

The upcoming tournament in Paris is an anniversary one and will be held for the 125th time in history. The tournament organizers keep on lowering the prize money. Two years ago, it was €42.66 mln, last year - €38 mln, this year - €34.4 mln.

The Roland Garros tournament will last until June 13.

As at the last tournament, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Paris, the number of spectators who can attend the tournament was limited to 1,000 per day. At the same time, the organizers do not exclude that they can increase the number of viewers, if the situation allows.