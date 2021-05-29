Chelsea beat Manchester City to win Champions League for the second time in history

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final. Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the 42nd minute of the game, as 14,110 fans were watching the game at the Estadio do Dragao in the Portuguese city of Porto.

In the 39th minute, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was forced off injured and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

After an hour of play, Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne also left the field due to injury. The midfielder was included in the Belgium national team for the European Championship. The Russian national team will play with the Belgians in the opening round of the Euro group stage on June 12.

In the 77th minute Manchester City Sergio Aguero appeared in the field to play his last match for the English club. The 32-year-old Argentinian will leave Manchester City at the end of the current season to become a free agent. He has played for the team since 2011.

Chelsea have played in the Champions League final for the third time in history. In 2008, the team lost to Manchester United in the decisive match, which took place in Moscow at the Luzhniki stadium (1: 1, on penalties - 5: 6), and in 2012, in the opponent's arena, it turned out to be stronger than the German "Bavaria" (1: 1, on penalties - 4: 3). Manchester City took part in the Champions League final for the first time in history.

Initially, the final match of the Champions League was to be held in Istanbul.

On May 3, the Turkish authorities canceled the requirement for travelers from 16 states, including the UK, arriving in the republic, to provide a PCR test for coronavirus with a negative result, this decision came into force on May 15. However, Turkey was included in the British list of countries with a high prevalence of coronavirus infection.