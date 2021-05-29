Russia outplays Switzerland 4-1 at 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga

RIGA, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team defeated Switzerland 4-1 on Saturday in their group stage encounter of the 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Latvia.

The goals for the Russian team were scored by Anton Burdasov (36th minute), Pavel Karnaukhov (51st minute) and Sergei Tolchinsky (52nd and 60th minutes). The goal for Switzerland was scored by Nico Hischier (49th minute).

The 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship’s matches are played at two venues in Riga.

The Russian national team has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain. Group B lists the teams from Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.