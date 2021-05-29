First Russian Arctic Games may take place in 2023-2024 - sports minister

NORILSK, May 29. /TASS/. The first Russian Arctic Games may be organized in 2023 or 2024, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters on Saturday during a session dedicated to sports and tourism in the Arctic.

During the session, Kremlin Aide Igor Levitin offered to organize the Russian Arctic Games in the region.

"This offer can be considered by 2023-2024. I think the regions will support it," Matytsin said. "On the outcomes of the session, we will address the government and the president of the Russian Federation. If we get a positive response, we will start preparing.".