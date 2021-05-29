Russia ready to share experience of holding competitions in the Arctic - sports minister

NORILSK, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience of holding competitions in the Arctic with the international community, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said during a session dedicated to sports and tourism in the Arctic.

The session is held on Saturday in Norilsk.

"The development of physical education and sports in the Arctic Region is the main element of national security strategy," he said. "Not only is it important to hold Russian competitions, it is also important to strengthen Russia’s role in the international community. We believe that currently, sports is one of the most effective means of propaganda and unity, of positioning Russia at this difficult time as a country that consolidates its efforts, as an open country demonstrating the principles of equal cooperation."

"There are absolutely no differences between the states here, Russia is seen as a reliable partner in the world of sports. It is important to promote sports as the main element of cooperation between the states. Russia’s experience in this area will be of interest to all countries," the minister added.

Matytsin pointed out that sports should become an important part of local residents’ lives. "We need to make sure through joint effort that we develop the social infrastructure, so that sports will be an important part of people’s lives. So that people would not want to leave this beautiful region. To achieve that, we need to hold a lot of competitions here," the sports minister said.